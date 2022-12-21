Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast
Fragrance Queen on the Invisible Accessory
Dec 21, 2022
Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation, discusses the state of the fragrance industry this holiday season and beyond. Hosts: Katie Greifeld and Scarlet Fu. Producer: Paul Brennan.
