Enjoy the Holidays, Because Next Year Isn't Looking So Hot

It's the end of the year, so we figured it's the right time to look forward to the next. This week, a conversation with reporter Katie Linsell and columnist Andrea Felsted on the outlook for UK spending in 2023. They weigh the resilience of shoppers and retailers going into the new year as bills pile up and savings dwindle. Felsted says that while she's optimistic for Christmas, she's already pessimistic for the next one. And we start the show with reporters from across the London newsroom sharing their predictions for 2023.