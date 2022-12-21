Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Biden Backs Ukraine, Rep. Kildee on Trump Taxes (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee of Michigan who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee about why the committee voted to release Donald Trump's tax returns to the public. They also discuss the spending bill and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington. Plus, our politics panel, Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis on U.S. Support for Ukraine, President Zelenskiy's address to Congress and the vote to release Donald Trump's tax returns to the public.
