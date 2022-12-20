Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: BOJ Surprise with Lyngen
Ian Lyngen, BMO Capital Markets Head of US Rates Strategy, thinks the Bank of Japan will have to be more aggressive in 2023. Dominic Konstam, Mizuho Americas Head of Macro Strategy, says that Bank of Japan has now let the genie out of the bottle. Kelsey Berro, JPMorgan Investment Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, says the Bank of Japan's policy was unsustainable. Win Thin, Brown Brothers Harriman Global Head of Currency Strategy, thinks it is clear the Bank of Japan is going to hike rates next year.
