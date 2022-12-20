Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Kayak CEO Sees Last-Minute Holiday Traveling
Steve Hafner, CEO Kayak, discusses travel trends heading into the busy holiday travel season and beyond. Hosts: Katie Greifeld and Scarlet Fu. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Dec 20, 2022
