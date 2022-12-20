Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
David Dague, Aviation consultant for Arthur D. Little
Earlier this month, Delta airlines reached a deal with pilots who were threatening to strike during the busy holiday season. With the acute pilot shortage, the union that represents nearly 15 thousand Delta pilots had the upper hand. Pilots will get a 34 –percent cumulative pay increase over 3 years. All of this was resolved as we head into the busy end of year holiday travel. Our Janet Wu spoke with David Dague, Aviation consultant for Arthur D Little, about the travel outlook this week, and how the Delta contract will affect what you pay for airline tickets…
