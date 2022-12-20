Browse all episodes

Bloomberg UK Politics: Nurses Strike Back

It's the second day of a strike by nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the government is warning people not to call 999 during tomorrow's walkout by ambulance staff unless it's a life-threatening situation. Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Caroline Hepker hear from striking nurse Rachel Ambrose, while Rodney Jefferson reports from Edinburgh on how the Scottish government has secured pay deals with two unions representing NHS staff. Plus: where have all the workers gone? We get the details of a House of Lords report into labour inactivity from Economic Affairs Committee Chair, George Bridges.