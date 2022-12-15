Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
FTC Tries to Stop Meta From Buying VR Startup
Jennifer Rie, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Litigation Analyst, discusses the FTC going to court to try to block Meta Platforms from buying a virtual reality startup. Erik Larson, Bloomberg Legal Reporter discusses a New York law opening the way to a flood of sex-abuse suits. June Grasso hosts.
Dec 15, 2022
