India, Rates, and Markets

Jyotsna Krishnan, Managing Partner at Elevar Equity, joins the show to discuss her outlook for India’s economy and why there’s bullish sentiment in its growth development. Jon Tyce, Senior Analyst of EU Banks with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to talk about European banks and outlook for financing in the UK. Ira Jersey, Chief US Interest Rates Strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to preview the FOMC meeting and discuss outlook for the year. Megan Horneman, Chief Investment Officer at Verdence, joins us to talk about sectors she likes heading into 2023. Steve Koenig, SMBC Nikko software analyst, joins the show to talk about latest developments in the software space and recent company performances. Wes Kosova, host of The Big Take podcast for Bloomberg, joins us to talk about this week’s lineup. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.