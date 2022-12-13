Browse all episodes

How the 'Alameda Gap' Is Impacting Crypto Markets

For the last six months or so, the digital asset industry has been knee-deep in the trenches of a ‘crypto winter.’ Now, the demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda Research have produced a dramatic decline in market liquidity. While these bankruptcies will take years to be resolved in the court system, the effects of the collapse on the market have been swift. Investors and traders are only just beginning to grapple with the consequences. Bloomberg reporter Katie Greifeld joins the show to discuss. Subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter