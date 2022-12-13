Bloomberg Daybreak provides listeners with everything they need to know as they start their day. Hear breaking economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news and sports. Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager host.
Bloomberg Daybreak: December 13, 2022 - Hour 2 (Radio)
Bloomberg Daybreak with Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager. GUESTS: Joanna Ossinger Editor:Cross Asset Markets Bloomberg Editorial Sam Bankman-Fried coverage Michael McKee Economics Editor Bloomberg Editorial on CPI Joe Mathieu Host Bloomberg Editorial on the latest DC headlines.
