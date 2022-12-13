Bloomberg Daybreak provides listeners with everything they need to know as they start their day. Hear breaking economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news and sports. Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager host.
Bloomberg Daybreak: December 13, 2022 - Hour 1 (Radio)
Bloomberg Daybreak with Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager. GUESTS: Sonali Basak Bloomberg Journalist Bloomberg Editorial on Bankman-Fried arrest Aneeka Gupta Director Wisdomtree UK Limited on markets and the economy.
