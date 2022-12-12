Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
What Do Stimulus Checks Have to do With Crypto Winter?
What do pandemic stimulus funds have to do with the recent collapse of crypto prices and entities like FTX? According to Bloomberg Opinion writer Robert Burgess, the answer is basically everything. As he wrote in a recent column, “When historians look back on the spectacular rise and collapse of the cryptocurrency market, they will conclude that it couldn’t have happened without the pandemic. And they’d be right.” This isn’t as controversial an opinion as it might seem. For more, Robert joins this episode.
Dec 12, 2022