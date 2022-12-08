Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Fed Gets a Win Deflating Asset Bubbles
Bloomberg News Economics Reporter Rich Miller discusses how the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening campaign is having a major impact in deflating asset bubbles that swelled during the pandemic. Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean for Public Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shares a new report on US life expectancy. Bloomberg Businessweek Solutions & Strategy Senior Editor Rebecca Penty has some of the stories from Businessweek Magazine's Good Business issue. And we Drive to the Close with Sameer Samana, Senior Global Market Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
