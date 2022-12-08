A Journey of Tuna Shows How Inflation Cuts into Profits, Wages in Japan

by

Soaring tuna prices are among the items driving Japan’s fastest inflation in four decades and a fall in purchasing power that are together testing the limits of the country’s outlier policy mix.

The daily tuna auction kicks off before dawn at Toyosu, the world’s biggest fish market in Tokyo. As the trading bell rings, buyers shout out orders amid hundreds of raw and frozen tuna spread across the trading floor.

The vigor of the auction belies the pain felt by everyone from market wholesalers to sushi shop owners this year. While the costs involved in bringing the tuna to market are shooting up, those selling the fish are still finding it tough to raise prices for consumers who have yet to see a big bump in pay.

Buyers inspect tuna at Toyosu market on Nov. 21. Photographer: Yuko Takeo/Bloomberg

Japan’s inflation of 3.6% is still well below the levels driving interest rate hikes across the world, but would be far higher without a deeply embedded reluctance to raise prices or accept them.

Emerging signs of a change in that behavior have yet to convince Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to budge on policy, as he waits for bigger increases in pay, not prices, before he considers a move away from rock-bottom interest rates.

Overlooking the auction from a balcony, Eisuke Urawa, who leads a wholesalers group, lists reasons why prices are higher across Toyosu’s fish market: fuel costs for fishermen, higher transportation fees, global supply chain disruptions tied to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Add to all of that the yen’s historic slide this year. The collapse, triggered largely by the gap between Japanese and US interest rates, has made imports far costlier, too. It has also prompted the government to spend billions of dollars intervening in markets to prop up the currency.

“Prices are up more than 20%,” said Urawa, managing director of the Tokyo marine products wholesalers association.

Yet that jump isn’t translating into inflation at the consumer level.

Behind the scenes, many firms are shouldering the rocketing input costs out of fear of scaring away consumers. With their profits shrinking as producer prices jump 9.1%, companies remain hesitant to boost wages. That in turn is reinforcing a lack of tolerance for price hikes among consumers whose paychecks aren’t rising.

Yoshinobu Yoshihashi is among the people who have been hit by that difficult cycle. After fish leave Toyosu’s auction floor, they are moved to another part of the market complex, where several hundred smaller wholesalers like Yoshihashi sort, process and sell to retailers.

The 43-year-old says that beyond the more expensive seafood itself, he’s also seeing pricier plastic wraps and foam cooler boxes that keep fish wet and fresh. They are all made from now-costlier oil. But Yoshihashi hasn’t been able to fully pass on those added costs.

“Everyone is afraid,” he said. “We wonder if our customers will keep coming to us if we raise prices.”

Spotting the danger for the economy and his sinking popularity, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has put together a string of measures this year to tame the impact of inflation on energy and food prices, including an additional stimulus package announced in October.

In effect he’s buying time for the BOJ to keep interest rates unchanged in the hope that bigger companies will ramp up pay and trigger a wider-reaching wave of wage increases. Domestically focused companies are struggling to absorb higher costs inflated by the yen, but large exporters and firms with a global reach are benefiting from bigger profits thanks to that same currency weakness.

For now the test of endurance continues for many firms.

At Yoshitsune, a sushi restaurant also run by Yoshihashi, in Chiba, east of Tokyo, manager Risako Nishida says the days of buying raw tuna are gone as she buys it frozen to stay on budget.

Risako Nishida unloads boxes of fish. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

“I wonder how much longer we can go on like this,” Nishida said, after coming back from Toyosu, laden with boxes of fish. “I just don’t see an end to higher prices.”

The restaurant marked up some of its items this summer for the first time in five or six years, but Nishida kept some key items unchanged out of concern customers might venture elsewhere.

Nozomi Mimori, a 38-year-old nurse, and her parents, Mieko and Toshiro Sakai are among the customers tasting the delicacies at the restaurant. They’ve just called off a trip to Hawaii after they realized the cheaper yen was going to make it too expensive.

They were sympathetic to modest price changes at their favorite sushi restaurant.

“Price hikes are inevitable,” Mieko Sakai said. “But people aren’t seeing that in rising pay.”

Customers dine at Yoshitsune sushi restaurant in Urayasu. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg

As long as sushi dishes at the restaurant are reasonably priced, they said they will keep coming back.

That’s a sign that companies and consumers are gradually opening up to price changes. Still, the need for restaurants like Yoshitsune to ring-fence some lunchtime favorites shows the fear factor of price hikes lives on.

A lunchtime special with eight pieces of sushi including tuna and a steamed egg goes for just 900 yen, or $6.50. That price has stayed put for years and would be a steal for a foreign tourist. But not for Sakai.

“I don’t think it’s too cheap,” Sakai said.