2023 Outlook for US Natural Gas, Cable, Machinery

In this week's edition of the Bloomberg podcast, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts discuss what will shape the outlook for investment strategies and industries in 2023: US Natural Gas E&P Outlook -- Vincent Piazza explains why exports and increased industrial use will aid natural gas prices. US Machinery Outlook -- Christopher Ciolino says sales and earnings may prove more resilient than contemplated. US Cable and Satellite Outlook -- Geetha Ranganathan says a slowdown in high-speed internet sales could be insurmountable. Global Beverages Outlook -- Kenneth Shea price increases and stronger sales outside the home are lifting growth. Europe Banks Credit -- Jeroen Julius says fundamentals will face major challenges even with higher interest rates and margins.