Tony Capaccio on Taiwan (Audio)
Tony Capaccio, Bloomberg Pentagon Reporter, discusses the U.S upgrading Taiwan's weapons package with newer patriot missiles. He spoke with host Ed Baxter on Bloomberg Radio.
Dec 06, 2022
