Holiday Shopping Trends and Improving the Bourne Rotary

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 12-02-22 Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Alexis Leondis tells us more consumers are choosing to spend now and pay later this holiday season. Stacey Stuart, Director of Corporate Development for the Nantucket Historical Association, tells us about the business impact of the annual Nantucket Stroll. Meg Mainzer Cohen, President and Executive Director of the Back Bay Association, discusses the Back Bay as a holiday shopping destination. Carina Donoso, Senior Director of Retail Experiences with Boston Seaport, discusses the Boston Seaport as a holiday shopping destination. Janet Wu reports live from the MGM Music Hall where Prince and Princess of Wales are awarding the 2022 Earthshot Awards. Paul Niedzwiecki, President of the Cape Cod Regional Chamber of Commerce, talks about plans to improve the Bourne Rotary. Skip Perham, Suffolk University professor in the business of sports, talks about Fenway Sports Group possibly selling a part of the Liverpool Football Club.