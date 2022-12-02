David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value.
Wall Street Week Podcast • Browse all episodes
Bloomberg Wall Street Week - November 25th, 2022 (Radio)
On this Thanksgiving edition of Wall Street Week, a look back at some of our key interviews from the year. Sam Zell of Equity Group Investments on the current deal making climate. Former New Jersey Governor and EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman on the importance of nuclear power. Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and University of Maryland professor Melissa Kearney on the labor shortage in the US. And Sonja Gibbs of the Institute of International Finance on the rise of zombie companies.
Dec 02, 2022
Advertisement