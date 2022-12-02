David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value.
Wall Street Week Podcast • Browse all episodes
Bloomberg Wall Street Week: November 18, 2022
On this edition of Wall Street Week, Bob Michele, JP Morgan Asset Management CIO & Global Head of Fixed Income & Afsaneh Beschloss, RockCreek Founder and CEO wrap up the week in economic news and the markets. Richard Clarida, Former Federal Reserve Vice Chair & PIMCO Managing Director and Global Economic Advisor discusses the effects of quantitative tightening, and former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers warns against the US evangelizing to China and more.
Dec 02, 2022
Advertisement