Savills: Slowdown, Price Drops But Not Forced Sales (Audio)
Savills' head of residential research, Lucian Cook, says there has been a rapid change in housing market conditions in the UK. He tells Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie he expects transactions to slump by a quarter, and prices to drop by 10% in 2023, but he doesn't foresee an increase in forced sales.
Dec 01, 2022
