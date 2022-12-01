Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Manufacturing Dollars Flowing to North Carolina
Machelle Baker Sanders, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce, discusses investing billions in manufacturing for the Carolina Core region. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
