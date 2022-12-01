Each weekday, stacy-marie ishmael dives into everything from Bitcoin to Bored Apes, NFT’s to DeFi, Staking to Web3. Bloomberg Crypto, from Bloomberg and iHeart Radio, goes deeper than the daily market buzz to explore how this asset class is shifting the way we live
Crypto Bankruptcies Pile Up After FTX’s Collapse
A look into the disorganized bankruptcy filing of FTX’s crypto empire with Bloomberg reporter Jeremy Hill. We review why we don’t know the identity of FTX’s top 50 creditors and whether we’re likely to find out. The discussion also considers what other companies could still suffer by their association with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his now bankrupt companies. Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter
Dec 01, 2022