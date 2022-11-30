Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Growth Acceleration with Dutta
Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro Head of US Economics Research, says real economic growth is accelerating in the US. Wei Li, BlackRock Global Chief Investment Strategist, says the Fed won't be able to cut rates in 2023. Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones Senior Investment Strategist, says the Fed's path to a soft landing is narrow. Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank Chief International Strategist, says the dollar has peaked.
Nov 30, 2022
