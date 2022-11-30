Browse all episodes

Surveillance: Growth Acceleration with Dutta

Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro Head of US Economics Research, says real economic growth is accelerating in the US. Wei Li, BlackRock Global Chief Investment Strategist, says the Fed won't be able to cut rates in 2023. Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones Senior Investment Strategist, says the Fed's path to a soft landing is narrow. Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank Chief International Strategist, says the dollar has peaked.