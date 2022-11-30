Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Business of Sports Podcast • Browse all episodes
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13
It's the Bloomberg Business of Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Hosts Michael Barr, Damian Sassower and Richard Trueman break down Week 12, and preview Week 13 action as we close in on the trade deadline. They make their picks and predictions.
Nov 30, 2022
Advertisement