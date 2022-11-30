Infrastructure, Ukraine, Tech, and Lamborghini
Machelle Baker Sanders, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce, and Mike Fox, President and CEO of Piedmont Triad Partnership, join the show in studio to discuss the state’s recent manufacturing and semiconductor investment. Paul Gulberg, Senior Equity Research Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to discuss Royal Bank of Canada acquiring HSBC’s Canadian unit. Matt Miller and Guy Johnson interview Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann. Retired US Navy Admiral and Bloomberg Opinion columnist James Stavridis on the next phase of the Ukraine War and the geopolitical fallout of China protests. Anurag Rana, Senior Tech Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to discuss outlook for Apple amid protests in China and performance of other tech companies with exposure to China as well as Workday earnings. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
