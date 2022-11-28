Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Covid Zero with Weinstein
Brian Weinstein, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Head of Global Fixed Income, says that, from an investment perspective, the protests in China are just another part of the broader story of economic turmoil. Lara Rhame, FS Investments Chief US Economist, says the bond market is pricing in a recession. Ellen Wald, Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, says the future of oil in the US is very hazy. Dan Ives, Wedbush Securities Senior Equity Analyst, says Apple is at the mercy of China's Covid Zero policy.
