China, Equities, ETFs, and Commodities

Leland Miller, CEO at China Beige Book, discusses the political and global economic implications of protests in China. Gina Martin Adams, Chief Equity Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, and Anurag Rana, Senior Tech Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, join the show to discuss China’s impact on markets and iPhone production. Kevin Carter, CIO of EMQQ Global and EM equity expert, joins the show to talk about China and India, other emerging markets, and ETF flows. Fernando Valle, Senior Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, and Mike McGlone, with Bloomberg Intelligence, join the show to talk about the global energy market and how China’s protests could affect crude, corn, copper, and other commodities. Jen Bartashus, Senior Analyst: Packaged Food & Retail Staples with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to talk about Beyond Meat’s stock move this morning and gives an update on how businesses are faring on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.