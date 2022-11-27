EM Weekly Podcast: Emerging Asia Bonds Are Primed for Comeback
Nov 27, 2022
In this week’s podcast, Marcus Wong in Singapore discusses how while emerging Asian bonds have trailed their developing-nation peers this year, a turning point looks to be just around the corner.
In upcoming events, China will publish November manufacturing PMI on Wednesday, with investors looking to see the impact of the recent jump in Covid cases. Inflation data are due from Indonesia, South Korea and Poland this week, all of which will be scrutinized for any signs of a peak in price growth.
