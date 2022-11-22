Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Lord Mayor: UK Can't Grow Through Spending Cuts & Tax Rises (Audio)
The UK has borrowed its way as far as it can, says the new Lord Mayor of London. Nicholas Lyons, a former insurance chairman, argues the City has to become more globally competitive and the government should think about creating a UK sovereign wealth fund. He also discusses the oncoming recession with Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll, and why banks and insurers must help protect the 15 million workers who have less than £100 in savings.
Nov 22, 2022
