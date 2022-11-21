Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Bloomberg Daybreak Asia Podcast • Browse all episodes
Nikita Singhal on ESG and COP27 (Radio)
Nikita Singhal, Co-Head of Sustainable Investment and ESG, at Lazard Asset Management, discusses ESG/COP 27. She spoke with hosts Doug Krizner and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia."
Nov 21, 2022
Advertisement