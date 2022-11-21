Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
David Kotok on the Markets (Radio)
David Kotok, CIO and Chairman of Cumberland Advisors, discusses the latest on the markets. He spoke with hosts Doug Krizner and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Daybreak Asia."
Nov 21, 2022
