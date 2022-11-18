Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Trump Special Counsel, Crypto Crisis (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with two experts, Rebecca Roiphe, Professor of Law at New York Law School and Nick Akerman, former Watergate prosecutor about the DOJ's appointment of an independent special counsel to oversee criminal investigations related to Donald Trump and decide whether to bring any charges now that he’s making a third run for the White House in 2024. Joe Weisenthal Co-host of Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast on the Fed and inflation, Plus FTX, SBF and the ABC's of the crypto crisis, and June Grasso on Elizabeth Holmes 11 year sentence for fraud at Theranos.
