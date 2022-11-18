Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Former NY Giants QB Eli Manning and Brand Velocity Group
In a special edition of the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast, host Michael Barr presents an exclusive conversation with former NY Giants QB Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion is a partner with investment firm Brand Velocity Group and is joined by Brand Velocity Group Founding and Managing Partner Steve Lebowitz to discuss the firm's goals, as well as the changing landscape of sports consumption, streaming, and sports betting. They spoke with Bloomberg Radio hosts Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney.
Nov 18, 2022
