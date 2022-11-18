Bloomberg Best features the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world. Hosted by Ed Baxter and Denise Pellegrini.
Bloomberg Best: Bonds, GOP, Tech, Airbnb
PIMCO's Erin Browne on whether bonds will outperform in the presumed coming recession, Citadel's Ken Griffin on the battle between Trump and Desantis, Ark's Cathie Wood on tech innovation, and Airbnb's Brian Chesky on the travel boom he thinks is coming as people become untethered from their leases. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 150 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio's Bloomberg Best.
Nov 18, 2022
