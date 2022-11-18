Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Spurs Exodus
Bloomberg News Investing Reporter Annie Massa talks about how much of what Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg News in previous interviews about FTX turned out to be untrue. Bloomberg Technology Reporter Kurt Wagner discusses how Elon Musk's ultimatum to Twitter employees may have potentially put the company's operations at risk. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Senior Investigations Reporter Monte Reel provide the details of Monte's Businessweek Magazine story The Last Petrostate Is Over Oil But Wants to Get Rich On It First. Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz, discusses the business of blockchain post FTX. And we Drive to the Close with Aaron Kennon, CEO at Clear Harbor Asset Management. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Nov 18, 2022