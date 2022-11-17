Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Ryding's Central Bank Critique
John Ryding, Brean Capital Chief Economic Advisor, says central banks have made inflation worse. Ian Lyngen, BMO Capital Markets Head of US Rates Strategy, says there's more curve inversion to be realized. Nick Bennenbroek, Wells Fargo International Economist, says Europe is already in a recession. Beata Kirr, Bernstein Private Wealth Management Co-Head of Investment Strategies, says the market is trying to find its footing.
Nov 17, 2022
