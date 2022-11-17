Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Leland Miller on Xi (Audio)
Leland Miller, CEO at China Beige Book, discusses China's economy and Chinese President Xi Jinping trying to improve ties with the West. He spoke with Juliette Saly on Bloomberg Radio.
Nov 17, 2022
