FTX Lawyers Accuse SBF of Undermining Bankruptcy

Bloomberg News Bankruptcy Reporter Steven Church explains why embattled cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of undermining efforts to reorganize his crumbling empire by US lawyers for the bankrupt crypto platform FTX. Dr. Kawsar Talaat, Associate Professor of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, discusses the need for people to get the influenza and bivalent Covid vaccines. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Aviation Safety and FAA Reporter Alan Levin provide the details of Alan's Businessweek Magazine story Fatal Crashes Highlight Rising Danger of Illicit Charter Flights. Bloomberg Businessweek Technology Reporter Alex Barinka discusses how changes to Apple’s privacy policies have impacted Meta's targeted advertising strategy. And we Drive to the Close with Charlie Massimo, Senior VP at Wealth Enhancement Group. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.