Ukraine, Commodities, and Retail

Maria Tadeo, Europe reporter with Bloomberg News, discusses the latest on the war in Ukraine and how European leaders are responding. Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence, joins the show to discuss how commodities are being influenced by the war in Ukraine. Fernando Valle, Senior Analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses the global energy market and how it could be reshaped by the war in Ukraine. David Friedberg, CEO of the Production Board, joins the show to discuss the latest on COP27 and discussions surrounding food insecurity and how conflict impacts global hunger. Anjee Solanki with Colliers, National Director of Retail, US at Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI), joins the show to discuss October retail sales and Target earnings. Mick Mulroy, co-founder of the Lobo Institute and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East at US Department of Defense, discusses the latest on the war in Ukraine. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.