Surveillance: Rocket Hit in Poland
Admiral James Stavridis, Former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO, says the rocket hit in Poland was a wake-up call about the war. Elliot Ackerman, Former White House Fellow, US Marine Corps Veteran and Co-Author of '2034: A Novel Of The Next World,' says wars are escalatory by nature. Dana Telsey, Telsey Advisory Group CEO & Chief Research Officer, says to expect a "challenged" holiday retail season. Amy Wu Silverman, RBC Capital Markets Equity Derivatives Strategist, says bitcoin is just another risk asset.
Nov 16, 2022