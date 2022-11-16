What's everyone talking about in the City of London? Every week, Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua and David Merritt aim to find out by going behind the scenes in the Square Mile and the wider metropolis, uncovering the stories and speaking to the people that matter.
Paris Is Gaining on London, and It May Be 'Just The Start'
It's the story of the week. London is no longer home to Europe's biggest stock market. That prize has been taken by Paris. This week on the podcast, David Merritt speaks to reporter Joe Easton. He unpacks the numbers and reflects on the causes. We also cross the channel and speak to reporter Albertina Torsoli on how Paris made itself more attractive to foreign investors, and how that heightened interest is changing the Paris landscape.
Nov 16, 2022
