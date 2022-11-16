Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
MA Treasurer Deb Goldberg & Filling 'Er Up at Home
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 11-16-22 Bloomberg National Security Reporter Nick Wadhams updates us on the reported Russian missiles fired into Poland. Toni Wolfman, Senior Advisor at The Boston Club, tells us about a new report showing more women of color are gaining seats on the boards of public companies. Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg discusses the 50th anniversary of the state lottery as well as the latest updates on sports betting. Joe Mathieu analyzes Donald Trump announcing his 2024 Presidential campaign. Ben Slayden, President of Carmyn, talks about his business which delivers gasoline directly to drivers’ homes. AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop talks about the upcoming Thanksgiving travel forecast.
