Cohan's Book Chronicles the Success and Failure of GE
Financial journalist and author William Cohan discusses his book Power Failure: The Rise and Fall of An American Icon. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Nov 16, 2022
