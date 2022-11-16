Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Caroline Hepker, Stephen Carroll, Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.
Business France: Firms Prefer to Raise Capital in EU over UK (Audio)
Pascal Cagni, chairman of government agency Business France, says consumer and industrial firms are preferring to raise capital in the European Union rather than in London. He tells Bloomberg's Stephen Carroll and Lizzy Burden that fundamentals are "only playing in one direction" since Brexit, as the Paris stock market surpasses London to become Europe's largest. Cagni also pointed to Emmanuel Macron's re-election in France as giving businesses political stability in policymaking.
Nov 16, 2022
