Bloomberg UK Politics: Deputies On Duty
Angela Rayner and Dominic Raab stand in for Prime Minister's Questions, as Rishi Sunak is at the G-20 in Bali and preoccupied with events on the Poland-Ukraine border. The focus at the dispatch box was on inflation, tax havens and bullying allegations. Our UK correspondent Lizzy Burden joins Bloomberg's Caroline Hepker and Stephen Carroll to discuss PMQs, while Gideon Skinner from Ipsos briefs us on the latest polling on Rishi Sunak.
Nov 16, 2022
