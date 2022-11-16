Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Sen. Cardin on Poland Missile Strike (Radio)
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland discusses the Ukraine aid and the investigation of the missile blast in Poland that killed two people. He spoke to Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu.
Nov 16, 2022
