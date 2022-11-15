Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: Russia Rockets Hit Poland, GOP Leadership Battle (Radio)
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Joe spoke with Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper on reports of a Russian missile strike in Poland that killed 2 people, Melinda Haring, Deputy Director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center on the response from NATO allies and the next Ukraine aid package. Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino & Rick Davis on the debate over another Ukraine aid package, GOP leadership battles with Kevin McCarthy and Rick Scott challenges Mich McConnell for Senate leader, and Donald Trump's big 2024 announcement.
Nov 15, 2022