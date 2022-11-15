Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Janet Wu and Ann Mostue are joined by top decision makers from local business and finance to politics and technology, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State, and beyond.
Russian Missiles Fired into Poland and Crypto-Currency Turmoil
Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 11-15-22 Hosts chat about CNN’s exclusive interview with Governor Charlie Baker and his comments on the midterm elections. Liz Berthelette, Director for Research for Newmark, discusses their new report showing 80% of proposed lab projects in Boston may be slowed due to rising interest rates and a shaky economy. Dawn Ruffini, President of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, discusses their new report showing less inventory and fewer closings. Joe Mathieu, host of Bloomberg’s Sound On, updates us on Russian missiles fired into Poland and preview’s today’s event where Donald Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign. Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg National Security Reporter, updates us on Russian missiles fired into Poland. Timothy Tully, CEO of ZelCore Technologies, discusses the recent upheaval in the crypto-currency market. Janet Wu speaks with Orsted CEO David Hardy as Massachusetts pushes to move faster to zero emissions.
